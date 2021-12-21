Headline News News 

‘Guess Who’s Back’ – Thief heeds Spike warning and returns stolen Snowman

irishboxing

A thief eventually saw sense and returned a snowman back to his family home, that of fighter Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan.

Just over a week ago, the Celtic Warrior Gym boxer revealed the ornament, which meant a lot to his children, was stolen from his front garden.

He revealed on Twitter that his CCTV camera captured the culprit in the act of stealing it and warned it was in their best interest to return it.

The snowman’s kidnapper heeded the warning and last week O’Sullivan confirmed the snowman was returned safe and sound.

The Cork light middle then made light of the saga in his own unique way posting a video of the snowman taken hostage.

Speaking to Cork Beo before the snowman’s return O’Sullivan said – “We’ve had it for the last couple of years, I don’t know where I’d be able to get him again.

“I have a good camera system and I now know who you are.

“Return the snowman, it’s in your best interest,” he added.

“I just hope they might see this and think ‘I might bring it back’… I’d be delighted if they did and my kids would be delighted anyway.”

irishboxing

Integral part of the Irish boxing community for over 13 years

You May Also Like

Two new additions to Dublin MGM November 7th show

Joe O'Neill

Ritson the reason Paul Hyland will win European title

Jonny Stapleton

Speak Up! – Carl Frampton calls for Leo Santa Cruz to push for third fight

Joe O'Neill