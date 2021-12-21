‘Guess Who’s Back’ – Thief heeds Spike warning and returns stolen Snowman

A thief eventually saw sense and returned a snowman back to his family home, that of fighter Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan.

Just over a week ago, the Celtic Warrior Gym boxer revealed the ornament, which meant a lot to his children, was stolen from his front garden.

He revealed on Twitter that his CCTV camera captured the culprit in the act of stealing it and warned it was in their best interest to return it.

The snowman’s kidnapper heeded the warning and last week O’Sullivan confirmed the snowman was returned safe and sound.

Guess who’s back! Back again! ⛄ Happy Christmas everyone who helped especially @corkbeo 🎅 Ho! HO! HO!



Thanks as well to the person who won’t be named after returning it. Our kids are delighted! #LessonLearned 👍 https://t.co/f1XKJhRFvi pic.twitter.com/HWg2lj9Z6E — Gary Spike OSullivan (@spike_osullivan) December 12, 2021

The Cork light middle then made light of the saga in his own unique way posting a video of the snowman taken hostage.

Christ lads do any you recognise this fella the snowman is gone again 😉🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/dq2v6kG5xH — Gary Spike OSullivan (@spike_osullivan) December 12, 2021

Speaking to Cork Beo before the snowman’s return O’Sullivan said – “We’ve had it for the last couple of years, I don’t know where I’d be able to get him again.

“I have a good camera system and I now know who you are.

“Return the snowman, it’s in your best interest,” he added.

“I just hope they might see this and think ‘I might bring it back’… I’d be delighted if they did and my kids would be delighted anyway.”