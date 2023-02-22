GUCCI! Padraig McCrory secures world title eliminator?

Padraig McCrory [16(9)-0] looks set for a Gucci boxing moment and a ‘Guchi’ fight.

Irish-boxing.com understands ‘The Hammer’ is on the verge of agreeing a world title eliminator and as a result, is just one win away from super middleweight world title shot.

The popular Belfast fighter will provide chief support to Michael Conlan’s IBF featherweight world title tilt against Luis Lopez if the fight is, as expected, confirmed for Belfast over the next few weeks.

It’s been strongly suggested the Irish Boxing Awards Irish Fighter of the Year will compete in a WBA world title eliminator on the card.

Boxing Tickets are reporting Yamaguchi Falcão [24(10)-1-1] has been lined up as the Conlan Boxing 168lbs puncher’s next opponent, which ties in with eliminator talk, considering the Brazilian is ranked #7 with the organisation and McCrory is #4.

The news means a move back down to super middleweight for the Dee Walsh trained power puncher, who has vacated the IBO light heavyweight world title he won by stopping Leon Bunn last year.

It’s also another chapter in the working-class hero’s fairytale story, as a win on May 27 could tee him up for a shot at WBA champion Saul Canelo Alvarez or more likely interim champ David Morrell.

Falcão, known as ‘Guchi.’ boasts a solid record having only lost once in 26 fights. The 35-year-old had enjoyed a very successful 2022 registering five wins and picking up the North American Boxing Association WBC Latino super middleweight titles along the way.