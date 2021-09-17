G’Train Leaves Glasgow With A Win – McCormack Settles Latimer Grudge in his Favour

The G’Train brought fight fans on another entertaining ride as he ended a 26-month ring sabbatical in Glasgow tonight [Friday]

What was meant to be an ease your way back into things encounter for Graham McCormack turned into an old school small hall four-round high octane battle, that started Sam Kynoch’s Crowne Plaza show with a bang.

In fairness, the late introduction of Jordan Latimer, a fighter with strong Irish links and a strong dislike for McCormack, played its part and ensured it wasn’t a routine move around with a journeyman for the Ian Gaughran managed fighter.

Fueled by bad blood and sensing blood Latimar came and had a real go but ultimately was outfought and outboxed by the Treaty County man, McCormack getting the nod 40-37.

Despite respective long layoffs neither fighter had warm their way back into intentions and the first round was fought at a frantic pace.

Latimer came swinging from the hip and his awkward aggressive approach brought him success against a somewhat surprised McCormack.

Once the Limerick man found some clam amidst the storm he began to pick some lovely shots and rattled his opponent with some nicely timed southpaw backhands, making him pay for pointing his chin toward the ceiling.

The second round was won clear and big by McCormack. The ever-entertaining fighter pushed forward but with a better defence and a make him miss make him pay approach. One left hook, which came on the back of an exaggerated roll, in particular, hurt the Manchester native with Sligo roots. The ‘Gtrains’ bodywork was also impressive and at that point, a second career stoppage win looked on the cards.

Latimer was obviously told to take the forward momentum away from his opponent in the third and with the help of a second wind attempted to put the southpaw on the back foot. It meant a battle for centre ring ensued but once McCormack conceded some ground, he found space to work and showed some impressive counter punching skills.

The final stanza saw McCormack find a real rhythm and showcased the merits of the new style he has been working on, as he pressed forward but with good defensive nouse and landed some big clean shots.

There will be tougher tests ahead but it was a solid return at a high pace for an entertainer the domestic scene is all the better for having around.

The win sees McCormack improve to 6-0 while Latimer slips to 2-2.