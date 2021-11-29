Graham McCormack set for second successive title shot

He didn’t win the title in Scotland earlier this month but Graham McCormack [6(1)-1(0)] did come away with a consolation prize.

McCormack came out second best against Paul Kean in a BUI Celtic middleweight title fight in Scotland on November 19.

‘G Train’ put in a career-best performance when trying to steamroll Kean but didn’t come away with the title.

However, he did enough to earn himself another title tilt and will challenge for a strap in early 2022.

His manager Ian Gaughran revealed as much and whilst McCormack kept his cards close to his chest, he did reveal he has a big fight ace up his sleeve.

“We know what’s next,” he said when speaking to Irish-boxing.com.

“I’ll be back in another big fight in 2022, so for now I am enjoying some downtime with my wife and kids and then it will be back to work.

“It was two camps back to back, so I’m just gonna’ enjoy Christmas then I’m gonna get back into camp and get ready for what’s next. I don’t want to say too much but it’s gonna be an entertaining 2022 that’s for sure.

Revealing what he discussed with the Scot after the defeat McCormack said: “He said I’m a tough bastard and thanked me for such a great fight. Pauls a good bloke it was a great fight and we both enjoyed it.”

Full details of McCormack’s next fight have yet to be revealed but another Celtic title fight on a Kynoch Boxing show seems likely.