Graham McCormack and Craig McCarthy STRONGLY disagree on derby time frame

Graham McCormack and Craig McCarthy don’t see eye to eye on when they should go head to head.

‘The G’Train’ is taking a typical full-steam-ahead approach to a potential match-up, while Built2Last is being a bit more patient.

The pair have been linked over the years and post McCormack’s BUI Celtic title win over Dominic Donegan the volume increased on Irish title chatter.

However, McCarthy was recovering from a bad leg break, and by the time he announced his return the Limerick native had lost his strap to Fearghus Quinn.

Still, with Ring Kings running a show in Waterford the Munster men’s names have been dropped beside each other once again. Indeed, it was believed once Waterford’s McCarthy returned to winning ways in Scotland later this month the fight would be announced.

Speaking to Boxing Ticket’s NI in Belfast over the weekend, McCormack claimed that wasn’t the case and expressed his content.

“If he doesn’t agree to fight me in Waterford, then in my eyes he doesn’t want the fight”



We spoke with @GrahamMccormac7 on Saturday night in regards his return to the ring, and agreeing to fight Craig McCarthy



The 34-year-old expressed frustration that there was no movement beyond a deal in principle and called for action. McCarthy has since claimed he knew nothing of an April date and that his focus is solely on his first fight since Bradley Rea which takes on February 17.

The Deise southpaw also revealed he has no intentions of sharing the ring with the Shaun Kelly trained IGB boxer until September at the earliest. McCarthy has other short-term plans and believes the Munster men should wait until a title is on the line before trading leather.

McCormack couldn’t disagree more and wants it ASAP stressing April is the perfect opportunity for them to settle their differences.