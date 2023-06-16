Governor Tommy Hyde wants to rule the Super Middleweights

The weight might be changing but the message remains the same, Tommy Hyde is open to all domestic challengers.

The exciting young pro prospect takes another step toward super middleweight when he fights recent French title challenger Salim Ben Rejeb [9(0)-9(1)-1] on top of a Siam Warriors cross-code bill in Cork on Saturday.

When the former amateur of note first turned over, as recently as last December, which might surprise some considering Saturday sees him fight for the fifth time, he was instantly linked to fellow Irish light heavyweights.

Thomas O’Toole, an old National Elite rival, was often mentioned as too was Joe Ward among others. The popular 23-year-old’s response when quizzed about the aforementioned or domestic dust-ups was always the same – he was more than willing to dance if the opportunity arose.

The NoWhere2Hyde fighter sings off the same hymn sheet now as he looks to enter a very interesting 168lbs division domestically.

“This fight will be at 172lbs and I’ll be down at the 168lbs when I’m fighting for titles,” he explains when talking to Irish-boxing.com.

“I think I’ll be big and strong at the weight. I’m already bigger than the majority of fellas boxing at 175lbs.”

The super middleweight division has BUI Celtic champion Craig McCarthy, two-weight BUI Celtic champion Jamie Morrissey, Kerry’s Kevin Cronin, Cork starlet Cathal Crowley and will soon be populated by another of Hyde’s former amateur rivals, Emmet Brennan.

“It’s up to my team to decide the pace I’m moved at,” comments Hyde. “This will be my fifth fight in six months so I’m happy with how things are going. As I said when I was asked about the lads at light heavyweight, I’ll fight anyone!”

Hyde has had a busy and relatively testing start. He hasn’t gone the usual journeyman route. All his opponents have had something about them and that’s no different this weekend.

He would be expected to beat Ben Rejeb but the French man represents a solid test for a fighter just four fights in.

“I’m fighting Salim Ben Rejeb from France, he’s after upsetting a few good lads already so he’ll be coming to fight. I’ve been training hard and I’m looking to put on a great show for everyone.”

Photo Credit Doug Minihane