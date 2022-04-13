Good to be back (if only for a little bit) – Amy Broadhurst reflects on latest Gold

Like a good weekend, it was all over too soon for Amy Broadhurst.

The talented Louth favourite made her eagerly anticipated return to the ring in the Golden Belt Nicolae Linca tournament in Romania and competed competitively for just the fourth time in two years.

The decorated southpaw was delighted to be back but was a little frustrated not to have seen more ring time.

Broadhurst managed to secure Golden Belt gold without having to complete a full round. The European bronze medalist received a bye to the light welterweight final where she beat home favourite Pita Daniela by RSC in round 1.

More rounds would have been ideal but Broadhurst was never going to carry a home fighter once she had her hurt.

“I was hoping for more rounds but if I can take somebody out, that’s what I’ll do. Especially when boxing the home nation,” she tells Irish-Boxing.com.

Not even adding another gold to her collection could prove consolation for a lack of rounds.

“Not so happy,” she responds when asked how content gold made her feel.

“I got a straight final but that is out of my control. I prepared very well, I trained hard so it was deserving in that sense. It’s not the medal I want,” she adds with a smile.

It wasn’t all bad for the Paris hopeful, Broadhurst was delighted to be back representing Ireland in a tournament and enjoyed everything that went with fighting for her country on the big stage again.

“It was so, so good to be back. Not that it lasted long but finally after two long years it was great to get back into the swing of things with international competition. The nerves, preparing beforehand, the day of the fight, everything. I missed everything about it so I’m absolutely delighted to be back.”