‘Good Fights’ in the pipeline for Star man Tony Browne

Tony Browne [6-1] believes Star Boxing have what it takes to make him a star.

The former amateur of note is delighted to be back in the mix and excited about the future after making his American debut earlier this month.

‘Super Fly’ finally got out on a Star Boxing card and registered victory over Leandro Silva on a card in Schenectady at The Rivers Casino.

The win saw the previously very active operator put a period of inactivity, as well as a first career defeat, behind him – and now back busy and back to winning ways, he is keen to kick on.

The Dubliner expects Star to provide him with regular work and with opportunities to secure a promotion this year.

“Star Boxing are gonna’ be hosting a lot of shows, so my team will be keeping me busy. I’m looking to push on now and get involved in some good fights in the near future. It’s great to be back in the mix and I’m excited about what the future holds,” Browne told irish-boxing before admitting he was happy his ring return came stateside.

“It was great to be back and to finally kick-start things in America. The Americans really enjoyed the fight and I loved the atmosphere over there.”

Silva provided the Rathmines native with a chance to make a statement considering he took Matthew Tinker and Joe Ward the distance – but Browne reveals the plan was always to be sensible.

Coach Steven O’Rourke wanted the super middleweight to box his way back to victory and a head butt suffered early in the fight prevented ‘Super Fly’ from moving through the gears.

“The fight went well. I did exactly what Steven asked me to and boxed off the jab. He was a very tough fight to come back to and definitely got rid of the rust for me.

“The ring was small and I got head butt from him early which gave me a mouse on the eye. The doctors are very strict in the US and kept a close eye between rounds, so we boxed smart for the fight and comfortably took most of the rounds.”

The 27-year-old cut a confident figure throughout fight week but admits there was a degree of nerves going into this his first fight since he was surprised by Chicho Kwasi.

“There’s always gonna be nerves and especially in a tough fight like that coming off the back of a loss but i stayed focused and got the job done so I’m happy with the fight.”