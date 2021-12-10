Gone in 60 seconds AGAIN! Stevie McKenna scores another first-round KO

Stevie McKenna scored a seventh career first round knockout in London tonight.

It took one of Ireland’s most malicious fighters just over a minute to take out late replacement Jack Ewbank on the Hennessy Sports card at Crystal Palace.

Some may suggest the Monaghan welter took out his frustration at seeing his title fight fall through on the English fighter – but the evidence confirms McKenna always takes an aggressive approach.

Tonight was his tenth inside the distance win and he has only been in the professional ring 11 times. It was also the seventh time he prevented his opponent from reaching the second round.

No mercy McKenna wasn’t going to show Ewbank any gratitude for stepping in late and allowing him to fight until after the final bell- and he was intent on ringing the bell himself and early. The 24-year-old jumped on his rival from the off and dropped rapidly. Ewbank got to his fee but as per usual the scent of blood only inspired ‘The Hitman’ to up the aggression levels, he went for the kill and got it 1:08 into the round.

