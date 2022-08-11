Golden Boy Jude Gallagher takes Olympic aim

Jude Gallagher wants Paris to be his next trip.

The Two Castles fighter won Commonwealth gold in Birmingham over the weekend and after tasting senior international success wants more.

The Tyrone Tornado, who caught the eye of Eddie Hearn during the tournament, topped the podium in the featherweight class.

Now having established himself as the #1 in among Commonwealth countries the World Youth medalist plans to cement Irish top spot before going on to qualify for the Paris Olympics.

“The Olympic Games is hopefully my next dream,” he said.

“I want to get that national No1 spot and then the Olympic qualifiers are next year and that will be my next aim.”

While he did afford himself the chance to look forward, Gallager was happy to bask in the win for the time being.

“I’m over the moon, I’m absolutely buzzing,” he adds.

“It didn’t end the way I expected to but that was completely out of my control and I am happy to be standing at the top of that podium.

“It means everything to everybody back home, the support has been unreal and this gold medal is for them also.”

The 21-year-old received a walkover in the final as Ghana’s Joseph Commey pulled out injured. He admits he’d have preferred to have fought in the gold medal bout but remains delighted with the end result nonetheless.

“I am disappointed with the way it finished but there was nothing that I could have done but I did have three good performances against three tough lads and I am happy with he performances that I got,” he said.

“Before coming here I had set out to win the gold medal, and to actually come here and do it is something else and I am absolutely buzzing about it.”