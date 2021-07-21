Gold Medal Betting Odds for Boxing at Tokyo Olympics

The draw is yet to be made but you can already bet on who will be taking home the gold medals for boxing at the Tokyo Olympics.

The paths to the podium are due to be set tomorrow [Thursday] and the first fighters in action will take to the ring in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Ahead of the action starting, Irish bookmaking giant Paddy Power are offering gold medal odds on all thirteen weight classes.

Odds correct as of 7:30pm Wednesday July 21st.

While she is number one seed, Dublin’s Kellie Harrington is second favourite to take home lightweight gold. The 2018 World Champion is 3/1 behind 5/4 Brazilian Beatriz Ferreira – who won 2019 World Championships gold, a tournament Harrington missed through injury.

Ireland’s other seeded boxer, Michaela Walsh is a tempting 18/1 to win featherweight gold. The Belfast fourth seed is the ninth favourite to top the podium, with the bookies backing Taiwanese top seed Lin Yu-Ting to prevail at 13/10.

The only other Irish boxer to have a relatively short price is Kurt Walker, with the Lisburn featherweight being a 15/2 fifth favourite.

Going longer, 2019 European champion Aoife O’Rourke is 33/1 at middleweight, team captain Brendan Irvine is 50/1 in the packed flyweight division, while Aidan Walsh and Emmet Brennan are 80/1 at welterweight and light heavyweight respectively.

The shortest-priced fighters across all weights are Uzbek Bakhodir Jalolov (4/9) at super heavyweight and Ukraine’s Oleksandr Khyzhniak (4/7) at middleweight.

There are currently no markets for fighters to win a medal (regardless of colour) and there is no option at present to cash out on gold medal bets as the tournament progresses.

