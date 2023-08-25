GOLD MEDAL ALERT – Ella Archbold Dances her way to the Top of the Podium

Serandaded by a chorus of ‘Ole Ole Ole’ Ella Archbold danced her way into the European School Championships winning circle today.

The slick and stylish Ballybrack BC boxer had too much by way of skill and ring nouse for Hamest Afrikyan and will come home from Slovenia with a glorious gold medal around her neck.

Indeed, so dominant was the young Dub that a point deduction late in the fight didn’t even threaten the result.

The win was Team Ireland’s second of finals day, as Archbold joins Louise Joyce in the golden club.

Archbold made an impressive start taking the first round on four of the judge’s cards.

She continued her hit and don’t get hit approach in the second. By that stage she found the perfect range and was picking off the on-rushing Afrikyan.

Her opponent was full of effort and tried to rough up the Irish talent, meaning Archbold was wrestled to the canvas on a number of occasions. Still her skill shone through and she took the second round in the exact manner she won the first.

As expected the Armenian came looking for a stoppage in the third but Archbold danced her way to into the winner’s circle again showing brilliant accuracy and taking a point deduction for pushing in her stride.

Ireland have two more attempts at gold across a busy day. Cassie Henderson contests against Italy’s Gaia Gaia Caldarella, while Joyce’s clubmate Jason Donoghue meets Armenia’s Karen Zakharyan in the evening session.