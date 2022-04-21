GOLD MEDAL ALERT – Cliona D’Arcy outfoxes giant Ukrainian to win GOLD

It was a case of guts, guile, glory, and well deserved gold for Cliona D’Arcy in Sofia today.

The Tobar Pheadair talent claimed victory in the European Youth Championship heavyweight final to ensure she will return home with glistening gold.

D’Arcy faced a tough task up against Polina Cherenko of Ukraine, a fighter who had 20kgs on her and had proved her continental credentials when winning European Junior gold last year – but the Irish heavyweight executed a well-thought-out game plan to perfection and won the bout quite comfortably.

In the third Ireland Ukraine meeting of the day, D’Arcy boxed and moved throughout and won all three rounds on three of the judge’s scorecards, with one giving it to the Ukrainian and the other scoring 29-28 in the Irish fighter’s favour.

The victory was Ireland’s third on finals day and their last of a very successful tournament. D’Arcy’s first European medal improves the Team Ireland tally to three golds, two silver and four bronze.

🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇#TeamIreland's Cliona D'Arcy is the new 81kg+ European Youth champion following victory over 🇺🇦 in the final pic.twitter.com/W77lAJAljM — IABA (@IABABOXING) April 21, 2022

Amidst a passionate battle for fan supremacy, D’Arcy was cool against her much bigger opponent. The Irish heavyweight employed movement in her bid to steal ahead. She was on her toes and picking her moments to attack. The tactic proved fruitful as she landed the cleaner punches throughout and took the round on four of the five judges’ scorecards.

Cherenko tried to bully her way back into contention in the second and came forward throwing straight shots. It led to more blue corner success but D’Arcy was scoring too, check hooking her foe on more than one occasion. As the round wore on the Irish heavy looked the fitter and was walking her opponent on some big right hands. As a result, D’Arcy was two rounds up on three of the judge’s scorecards going into the last and only had to survive to win gold.

By this stage, the Ukrainian support had given up and the Irish had the run of venue. The same couldn’t be said of Cherenko she wasn’t going to let the Galway fighter stroll to gold but she couldn’t do much to prevent her from stepping onto the top spot of the heavyweight podium.

D’Arcy danced and picked off the Ukrainian throughout the final three minutes leaving the result in no doubt and closing the show in style.

Team Ireland Squad:

48kg: Georgia McGovern, Setanta : Bronze Medallist

48kg: Patsy Joyce, Olympic: Bronze Medallist

50kg: Katie O’Keefe, Kanturk : Bronze Medallist

51kg: Adam McKenna, Holy Family

52kg: Esther Lambe, Setanta

54kg: Shakira Donoghue, Templemore

54kg: Gavin Ryan, Ratoath

57kg: Yasmin Meredith, Corinthians: Team Captain

57kg: John Donoghue, St Michaels Athy

60kg: Jason Nevin, Olympic

63kg: Winnie McDonagh, Neilstown : Bronze Medallist

63.5kg: Tom McDonnell, Docklands

66kg: Gabrielle Mongan, Whitechurch

67kg: Jim Donovan, Our Lady of Lourdes

70kg: Laura Moran, St Annes: Silver Medallist

71kg: Bobbi Flood, Cabra: Team Captain: Gold Medallist

75kg: Emma Keating, Paulstown

75kg: Joshua Olaniyan, Jobstown

80kg: Ryan Murphy, Neilstown

81kg: Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa: Gold Medallist

81+kg: Cliona Darcy, Tobar Pheadair: Gold Medalist

86kg: Nathan Ojo, Esker

92kg: David J McDonagh, Olympic

92+kg: Bernie Cawley, St David’s, Naas

Team Manager:

Anna Moore

Coaches:

James Doyle

Liam Cunningham

Aoife Hennigan

Gerard McDaid

Jim O’Neill

R & J:

Martin O’Neill

