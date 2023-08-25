GOLD MEDAL ALERT – Classy Cassie Henderson is European Schools Champion

Cassie Henderson is first in class and a European Schools Championships gold medal winner.

The Phoenix Antrim boxer dominated the 64kg final in Slovenia, winning every round on every card to ensure a place on the top of the podium.

Henderson got the better of a somewhat close first round and never looked back. She showed she had fight to go with her flair in the second and hurt Gaia Gaia Caldarella her Italian opponent throughout the session.

By the third she was enjoying herself and happy to do battle as she impressed her way to gold.

The win was Ireland’s third of the day and sees Henderson join Louise Joyce and Ella Archbold in the winner’s circle.

🥇🥇🥇 TRIPLE GOLD for Ireland at the European Schools in Slovenia 🥇🥇🥇



Phoenix Amateur Boxing Club's Cassie Henderson blasts her way to 64kg gold with a destructive display v 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/lPOxO8eaIq — Irish-Boxing.com (@Irishboxingcom) August 25, 2023

The first round was cagey enough, as both fighters battled to establish their jab. Henderson was having joy with her bursts forward and moved into the medal pole by winning the session on all five judges’ cards.

The Italian had to try change things up in the second and came out with a more aggressive approach. Although that played into the Antrim fighter’s gloved hands and it was only a matter of seconds before she walked her foe onto a big right hand and forced the referee to hand out a standing eight count.

Sensing she could hurt Caldarella, the Team Ireland fighter pushed forward and on more than one occasion looked capable of securing another stoppage win.

To her credit, the Italian didn’t give up and played her part in an entertaining last round where both landed big shots.

Team Ireland can make it four wins from four on finals day if Jason Donoghue beats Armenia’s Karen Zakharyan in the evening session.

Crumlin BC’s Kristian Jubani will also be in action fighting for gold for Albania.