GOLD MEDAL ALERT – Brilliant Louise Joyce wins Ireland versus England Final

Brilliant Louise Joyce strode onto the top of the European Schools Championship podium in Slovenia today.

The Olympic Mullingar talent won an Ireland versus England clash to win 36kg continental gold.

The teen prospect dealt with an aggressive and strong Summer Grigg and won the clash of styles to get day started with a bang for Ireland.

Joyce’s skill, movement, accuracy and ability to deal with pressure earned her a 29-28, 29-28, 29-28, 30-27, 30-27 victory.

The diminutive starlet had to figure out the aggressive combination punching style of her bigger opponent in the first half of the round but was purring in the second minute. The fluorescent odd sock-wearing talent picked her shots from a fleet-footed stance to take the round across the board.

Again the English fighter moved to test the heart of the Irish southpaw in the second round, coming out with an aggressive approach.

Joyce proved herself up for the task and fought fire with fire when needed, although it was her clean work and movement that caught the eye as she took the round on four of the five judges cards.

That meant Joyce only had to survive the last round to become an gold medal winner. However, the little fighter with a big heart and an abundance of skill wasn’t for running and played her part in a highly entertaining final stanza.

Ireland will have three more attempts at gold across a busy day. Ella Archbold takes on Armenia’s Hamest Afrikyan later this afternoon while Cassie Henderson contests against Italy’s Gaia Gaia Caldarella.

Joyce’s clubmate Jason Donoghue meets Armenia’s Karen Zakharyan in the evening session.