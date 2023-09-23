Gold for O’Rourke, Fay and Adamu

Team Ireland will return from the Leszek Drogosz Memorial Tournament with three gold medals after three final wins on Saturday.

Lisa O’Rourke, Niamh Fay and Patryk Adamus all boxed their way to the top of the podium at their respective weights in Poland.

There were decider defeats for Gabriel Dossen and Grainne Walsh, meaning Ireland come home with three gold, three silver medals and 1 bronze.

Ireland opened proceedings, with an all-Ireland 66kg final between O’Rourke of Olympic BC, Galway, and Walsh of St. Mary’s, Tallaght. The tight bout ended in a split decision, 2-1, in the Roscommon world champions favour (29-28, 29-28, 28-29).

Fay, contesting at 57kg, met home boxer, Julia Szeremeta in the 7th bout of the day – she comes home with gold following a 3-0 decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28). Adamus, contesting at 60kg against Poland’s Ilia Bader, and also comes home with gold, after a unanimous decision in his favour – 29-26, 29-27, 29-27.

80kg Dossen was outpointed by England’s George Crotty and comes home with silver from his first international tournament in 2023.

Team Ireland

50kg Shannon Sweeney, St Anne’s, Westport – silver medalist.

57kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal – gold medalist.

66kg Grainne Walsh, St Mary’s, Tallaght- silver medalist

66kg Lisa O’Rourke, Olympic BC, Galway- gold medalist.

57kg Patryk Adamus, Drimnagh BC- gold medalist.

63.5kg John Paul Hale, Star BC- bronze medalist

71kg Jon McConnell, Holy Trinity BC

80kg Gabriel Dossen, Olympic BC Galway- silver medalist

Support Staff

Team Manager: Sean Crowley

Head Coach: Damian Kennedy

Coach: Ross Hickey

Physio: Ciara McCallion

R&J: Derek Rice