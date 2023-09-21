Going for Gold – Walsh and O’Rourke to Meet in Mouthwatering Final

There will be a mouthwatering all-Irish Leszek Drogosz final on Saturday.

Both Lisa O’Rourke and Grainne Walsh won their respected semi-finals on Thursday to ensure Ireland will take home 66kg gold and silver from Poland.

World Championship gold medal winner, O’Rourke defeated France’s Emilie Sonvico by a UD (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) in her final four clash while reigning National Elite Champion Walsh beat home boxer Aneta Rygielska via a 2-1 split (29-28, 29-28, 27-30) to make the final.

The Roscommon and Offaly boxers will now meet in Saturday’s final.

Niamh Fay, also secured a silver medal at least and will compete on finals day after she secured a decisive 3-0 (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) win over Poland’s Żaklina Kociolek. The Dublin 57kg representative will meet home boxer, Julia Szeremeta in her final on Saturday.

71kg Jon McConnell comes home with a bronze medal, following his semi final against Poland’s Damian Durkacz. The split decision went in favour of the home boxer.

Three more Team Ireland boxers contest their semi-finals on Friday. First up is Patryk Adamus, who will meet home boxer Mikoła Manka in Bout 2. Next up is 63.5kg JP Hale, who contests against England’s Joseph Tyers in Bout 5, and 80kg Gabriel Dossen contests his 3rd fight of the tournament against Belgium’s Noa Hadjit in Bout 13. Boxing gets underway at 2pm, Irish time.

Team Ireland

50kg Shannon Sweeney, St Anne’s, Westport

57kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal

66kg Grainne Walsh, St Mary’s, Tallaght

66kg Lisa O’Rourke, Olympic BC, Galway

57kg Patryk Adamus, Drimnagh BC

63.5kg John Paul Hale, Star BC

71kg Jon McConnell, Holy Trinity BC

80kg Gabriel Dossen, Olympic BC Galway.

Support Staff

Team Manager: Sean Crowley

Head Coach: Damian Kennedy

Coach: Ross Hickey

Physio: Ciara McCallion

R&J: Derek Rice

Draws are available here