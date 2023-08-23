GOING FOR GOLD – Silver secured as Euro Schools haul increases to 12

Team Ireland’s medal haul at the European School Championships has risen to 12 with three silvers added to the collection yesterday,

Louise Joyce secured a final berth and silver at least on Day 5 of the tournament, while Cassie Henderson and Kaysie Joyce both stepped onto the podium to ensure bronze at least.

Co-flag bearer 36kg Louise Joyce (Olympic L) opened her campaign at the tournament definitively – winning a place in the finals with a round one RSC win over Ukraine’s Olha Misko.

57kg Kaysie Joyce (Clonmel) has claimed at least a bronze, following her round 3 RSC quarter-final win over Turkey’s Naz Irem Ozdemir.

64kg Cassie Henderson (Phoenix Antrim) recorded another RSC victory for Team Ireland, in the first round, over Oliwia Kummer of Poland – she’s won at least a bronze medal.

42kg Carley O’Herron (Rochfordbridge ) put in a valiant performance against England’s Lily Bassett, but the 5-0 decision went to the English boxer, 30:26, 30:26, 30:26, 30:26, 30:26.

At lightweight Isabelle Hawkins (St Nicholas) came out the wrong side of a 4-1 split against Croatia’s Tia Zadravec. Judges scored the bout 29:28, 28:29, 30:27,29:28, 29:28. Enniskerry’s 54kg Darren O’Toole contested against Ukraine’s Hie Khoroshevskyi, and comes home at the Quarter Final stage following a 4-1 split decision – 28:29, 29:28, 27:30, 28:29, 27:30.

Drimnagh’s 63kg Darragh Ryan took on England’s William Loveridge, and finishes his campaign following a 5-0 decision in favour of Loveridge – 27:30, 27:30, 27:30, 27:30, 27:30. The final Irish boxer in the ring yesterday was 66kg Peter McGee (St Conleths ) against Ukraine’s Mykyta Koval. This bout concluded with a unanimous decision for Koval – 27:30, 27:30,27:30, 27:30, 27:30.

Team Ireland European School Championship Squad

36kg Louise Joyce (Olympic L)

40kg Kayleigh Hodnett(St Josephs L)

42kg Carley O’Herron (Rochfordbridge )

44kg Aleigha Murphy (Crumlin)

46kg Ella Archbold (Ballybrack)

48kg Paige Nickles (Banbridge)

51kg Ruth Dossen (Olympic Galway)

54kg Sophie Lawlor (Wexford CBS)

57kg Kaysie Joyce (Clonmel)

60kg Isabelle Hawkins (St Nicholas)

64kg Cassie Henderson (Phoenix Antrim)

70kg Ava Lannon (Dungarvan)

40kg Rylee Finn (St Nicholas )

42kg Comghnall Guerrine ( Sacred Heart D)

44kg Kalib Walsh ( Wexford CBS )

46kg Padraig Walsh ( Immaculata )

48kg Conan McSorley ( Two Castles )

50kg Jason Donoghue ( Olympic L )

52kg Kai Dynes Murphy (Immaculata)

54kg Darren O’Toole ( Enniskerry )

57kg James Rooney (St John Bosco ABC, Belfast)

63kg Darragh Ryan( Drimnagh )

66kg Peter McGee (St Conleths )

70kg Senan Kennedy ( Cabra )

75kg John Ward ( Monivea)

90kg Jake Fitzgerald (Dungarvan)

Team Manager: Bernadette Lannon

Team Manager: Francis Keeling

Coach: Aoife Hennigan

Coach: Paul Simpson

Coach: Garry Kehoe

R&J: Martin O’Neill

