Going for Gold – Four Team Ireland boxers contest European Schools finals today

Four Irish fighters go for gold in Slovenia today.

Louise Joyce, Ella Archbold, Cassie Henderson and Jason Donoghue are all in action on European Schools Championships final day.

The four Team Ireland fighters have silver safe and secured but could upgrade to gold with wins across a busy day of action.

Crumlin BC’s Kristian Jubani, a Boy 2 and Boy 3 Irish Champion is also in action but fights for Albania rather than team Ireland this time around.

Joyce, one of two Olympic Mullingar fighters in final action, gets the day’s action underway when she takes on England’s Summer Grigg in the 36kg decider.

Archbold boxes for 46kg gold in Bout 6. The Ballybrack faces Armenia’s Hamest Afrikyan. Six bouts later, in Bout 12, 64kg Henderson of Phoenix Antrim contests Italy’s Gaia Gaia Caldarella for a place on the top of the podium

In the evening session, which begins at 4.30pm Irish time, 50kg Donoghue, the second Olympic Mullingar in finals action, takes on Armenia’s Karen Zakharyan for gold.

Team Ireland European School Championship Squad

36kg Louise Joyce (Olympic L)

40kg Kayleigh Hodnett(St Josephs L)

42kg Carley O’Herron (Rochfordbridge )

44kg Aleigha Murphy (Crumlin)

46kg Ella Archbold (Ballybrack)

48kg Paige Nickles (Banbridge)

51kg Ruth Dossen (Olympic Galway)

54kg Sophie Lawlor (Wexford CBS)

57kg Kaysie Joyce (Clonmel)

60kg Isabelle Hawkins (St Nicholas)

64kg Cassie Henderson (Phoenix Antrim)

70kg Ava Lannon (Dungarvan)

40kg Rylee Finn (St Nicholas )

42kg Comghnall Guerrine ( Sacred Heart D)

44kg Kalib Walsh ( Wexford CBS )

46kg Padraig Walsh ( Immaculata )

48kg Conan McSorley ( Two Castles )

50kg Jason Donoghue ( Olympic L )

52kg Kai Dynes Murphy (Immaculata)

54kg Darren O’Toole ( Enniskerry )

57kg James Rooney (St John Bosco ABC, Belfast)

63kg Darragh Ryan( Drimnagh )

66kg Peter McGee (St Conleths )

70kg Senan Kennedy ( Cabra )

75kg John Ward ( Monivea)

90kg Jake Fitzgerald (Dungarvan)