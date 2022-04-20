Going for Gold – Four Irish Fighters Contest European Finals today

A fab four vie for gold in Sofia today as four Team Ireland boxers will contest European Youth Championships finals.

Laura Moran Dearbhla Tinnelly, Bobbi Flood and Cliona D’Arcy all secured silver medals on Wednesday and will be looking to trade them in for gold today.

First up of the Irish is 70kg Laura Moran, who will meet Veronika Nakota of Ukraine in Bout 12 of Ring A’s afternoon session.

That contest will be followed by bout 13’s meeting of Ireland’s 81kg+ Dearbhla Tinnelly and Ukraine’s Karine Airpapetian.

Team Co-Captain, 71kg Bobbi Flood is first up for team Ireland in the evening session and will contest his final against Italy’s Gabriele Rontani Guidi in Bout 6

In the final Irish fight of the tournament in bout 12 and at 81kg+, Cliona D’Arcy will box Ukraine’s Polina Cherenko

Four Irish boxers will come home with bronze medals – 48kg Patsy Joyce and Georgia Dunn McGovern, 50kg Katie O’Keefe and 63kg Winnie McDonagh.

The total medal haul, of 8, is the highest number of medals any Irish team has won at and EUBC youth tournament.

This year’s edition, hosted by the Bulgarian Boxing Federation in Sofia, is being contested by 400 boxers from 40 nations.

Team Ireland Squad:

48kg: Georgia McGovern, Setanta : Bronze Medallist

48kg: Patsy Joyce, Olympic: Bronze Medallist

50kg: Katie O’Keefe, Kanturk : Bronze Medallist

51kg: Adam McKenna, Holy Family

52kg: Esther Lambe, Setanta

54kg: Shakira Donoghue, Templemore

54kg: Gavin Ryan, Ratoath

57kg: Yasmin Meredith, Corinthians: Team Captain

57kg: John Donoghue, St Michaels Athy

60kg: Jason Nevin, Olympic

63kg: Winnie McDonagh, Neilstown : Bronze Medallist

63.5kg: Tom McDonnell, Docklands

66kg: Gabrielle Mongan, Whitechurch

67kg: Jim Donovan, Our Lady of Lourdes

70kg: Laura Moran, St Annes: Finalist

71kg: Bobbi Flood, Cabra: Team Captain: Finalist

75kg: Emma Keating, Paulstown

75kg: Joshua Olaniyan, Jobstown

80kg: Ryan Murphy, Neilstown

81kg: Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa: Finalist

81+kg: Cliona Darcy, Tobar Pheadair: Finalist

86kg: Nathan Ojo, Esker

92kg: David J McDonagh, Olympic

92+kg: Bernie Cawley, St David’s, Naas

Team Manager:

Anna Moore

Coaches:

James Doyle

Liam Cunningham

Aoife Hennigan

Gerard McDaid

Jim O’Neill

R & J:

Martin O’Neill

Tournament Schedule