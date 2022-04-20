Going for Gold – Four Irish Fighters Contest European Finals today
A fab four vie for gold in Sofia today as four Team Ireland boxers will contest European Youth Championships finals.
Laura Moran Dearbhla Tinnelly, Bobbi Flood and Cliona D’Arcy all secured silver medals on Wednesday and will be looking to trade them in for gold today.
First up of the Irish is 70kg Laura Moran, who will meet Veronika Nakota of Ukraine in Bout 12 of Ring A’s afternoon session.
That contest will be followed by bout 13’s meeting of Ireland’s 81kg+ Dearbhla Tinnelly and Ukraine’s Karine Airpapetian.
Team Co-Captain, 71kg Bobbi Flood is first up for team Ireland in the evening session and will contest his final against Italy’s Gabriele Rontani Guidi in Bout 6
In the final Irish fight of the tournament in bout 12 and at 81kg+, Cliona D’Arcy will box Ukraine’s Polina Cherenko
Four Irish boxers will come home with bronze medals – 48kg Patsy Joyce and Georgia Dunn McGovern, 50kg Katie O’Keefe and 63kg Winnie McDonagh.
The total medal haul, of 8, is the highest number of medals any Irish team has won at and EUBC youth tournament.
This year’s edition, hosted by the Bulgarian Boxing Federation in Sofia, is being contested by 400 boxers from 40 nations.
Team Ireland Squad:
48kg: Georgia McGovern, Setanta : Bronze Medallist
48kg: Patsy Joyce, Olympic: Bronze Medallist
50kg: Katie O’Keefe, Kanturk : Bronze Medallist
51kg: Adam McKenna, Holy Family
52kg: Esther Lambe, Setanta
54kg: Shakira Donoghue, Templemore
54kg: Gavin Ryan, Ratoath
57kg: Yasmin Meredith, Corinthians: Team Captain
57kg: John Donoghue, St Michaels Athy
60kg: Jason Nevin, Olympic
63kg: Winnie McDonagh, Neilstown : Bronze Medallist
63.5kg: Tom McDonnell, Docklands
66kg: Gabrielle Mongan, Whitechurch
67kg: Jim Donovan, Our Lady of Lourdes
70kg: Laura Moran, St Annes: Finalist
71kg: Bobbi Flood, Cabra: Team Captain: Finalist
75kg: Emma Keating, Paulstown
75kg: Joshua Olaniyan, Jobstown
80kg: Ryan Murphy, Neilstown
81kg: Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa: Finalist
81+kg: Cliona Darcy, Tobar Pheadair: Finalist
86kg: Nathan Ojo, Esker
92kg: David J McDonagh, Olympic
92+kg: Bernie Cawley, St David’s, Naas
Team Manager:
Anna Moore
Coaches:
James Doyle
Liam Cunningham
Aoife Hennigan
Gerard McDaid
Jim O’Neill
R & J:
Martin O’Neill
Tournament Schedule