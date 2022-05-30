Going for Gold – Dossen and Eagleson in Euro Final Action Today

Dylan Eagleson and Gabriel Dossen will look to join the likes of Paul Griffen, Katie Taylor, Jason Quigley, Joe Ward, John Joe Nevin and Ray Moylette on the list of Irish European Elite Championships gold medal winners today.

The Team Ireland pair are guaranteed silver medals having impressed their way to the finals of the 2022 installment of the continental competition and will look to upgrade to gold this afternoon.

19-year-old, Dylan Eagleson of St. Paul’s BC Belfast, boxes for gold thanks to his unanimous decision win over Bulgaria’s Daniel Panev Asenov Sunday’s semi-final.

The Bangor bantam contest against France’s Bilal Bennama.

Gabriel Dossen,22 of Olympic BC Galway, defeated Italy’s Salvatore Cavallero by a judge’s scorecard of: 30:27, 27:30, 28:29, 27: 30, 27: 30 to reach the middleweight final. Dossen will meet England’s Lewis Richardson in his final.

The finals will be streamed by the IBA and the EUBC, and begins at 3pm, Irish time. Eagleson competes in bout is 3rd on the programme, while is in 9th.

Team Ireland Head Coach Zauri Antia says “ I want to congratulate the club coaches of each and every Team Ireland boxer for their support and trust in preparation for the Men’s European Championships. All boxers have performed well and gained very valuable high-level experience. I also want to say thank you to the team here in Yerevan – Coaches Dmitrij Dmitruk and Damien Kennedy, our doctor, Jim Clover, performance analyst Alan Swanton and physiotherapist, Lorcan McGee.”

Team Ireland:

48kg Ricky Nesbitt, Holy Family, Drogheda

51kg Sean Mari, Monkstown BC, Dublin

54kg Dylan Eagleson, St. Paul’s, Belfast

57kg Adam Hession, Monivea BC, Galway

60kg JP Hale, Star ABC, Belfast.

63.5kg Brandon McCarthy, St. Michael’s, Athy.

67kg Eugene McKeever, Holy Family, Drogheda

71kg Luke Maguire, Esker BC, Dublin

75kg Gabriel Dossen, Olympic, Galway.

92kg Jack Marley, Monkstown BC, Dublin

Coaches:

Zauri Antia

Dmitrij Dmitruk

Damian Kennedy