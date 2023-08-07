‘Gobsmacked’ – Frampton Addresses Cyclone Court Case in Upcoming Book

Carl Frampton believes fans will be ‘gobsmacked’ by some of the revelations in his soon-to-be-published book.

‘Carl Frampton My Autobiography’ is due for release in October and will reveal a lot more than people expect, particularly when it comes to the court case with Cyclone Promotions.

It was initially suggested, the former two-weight world champion, couldn’t go into detail about his multi-million-pound legal battle with the McGuigans or share how the once very successful team fell apart.

However, speaking in his popular Sunday life column, Frampton revealed that despite the fact a nondisclosure agreement was signed when they settled out of court, there remains ‘so much stuff ‘ he CAN say.

Indeed, he predicts people will be shocked by the revelations.

“I’m delighted to announce that my autobiography will be available from October 5,” he wrote.

“It’s been a really enjoyable process to put it together and quite therapeutic, reflecting on my career with Paul Gibson who won the William Hill Sportsbook of the Year for his work with Eamonn Magee and has also written former UFC fighter, Dan Hardy’s book.

“Paul is an amazing writer and has made my story look really good, even though Christine insists my life has been a bit boring – I’m not sure that’s true!

“Merrion Press is the publisher and have said they would publish anything Paul writes, so it’s great to get it out there.

“People may think that there will be a lot of the court case with the McGuigans left out, but there is so much stuff I can say about it that didn’t seem to make the news at the time.

“I have been very honest with it all and there is so much more about the court case I have laid out that people may not be expecting and will be gobsmacked about.”