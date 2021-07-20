Go BIG or go home – Jennifer Han planning big performance against the biggest name in women’s boxing

Jennifer Han [18(1)-3(0)] has big plans for the biggest fight of her career against the biggest name in women’s boxing.

The American has secured a fight with Katie Taylor [18(6)-0] and a shot at the undisputed lightweight world champion’s four world titles.

The former super featherweight will challenge the trailblazing star on September 4 in Leeds live on DAZN.

Taylor’s IBF mandatory challenger knows just how big the fight is, as well as the massive transition it could prompt in her career and worldwide standing – and is promising to perform accordingly.

“This is huge! This is the biggest fight of my life,” she told ESPN ElPaso.

“You can’t get bigger than Katie Taylor. I get to fight for all of her belts, this is the greatest opportunity that God has blessed me with. I’ve been working all my life and I’m ready. I want to fight the best of the best, God gave me this opportunity and I’m going to take it. I am going to make El Paso proud as always.”

The 38-year-old was a world champion for five years but feels she never got the recognition she deserved or the big fights she craved, as a result, she is extremely excited to be fighting Taylor on a stadium show in Leeds.

“I’ve been waiting for an opportunity like this my entire career and it’s finally here. I am so blessed that all the pieces are finally coming together. This is the right time for me. You don’t get bigger than this kind of fight. This is the biggest opportunity a fighter can ask for so I’m super pumped, super excited, and ready to put a show on.”

Although all the talk was about Estelle Mossely before Han was officially announced as Taylor’s 19th pro foe, it appears the American was on the radar last year.

The former world titleholder was scheduled to appear on the Taylor Amanda Serrano undercard in Manchester before that fight was canceled, most likely with a view to introducing her to an Irish and UK audience ahead of a possible fight with the Bray native.

Then with nothing doing and the entire game affected by the pandemic, Han decided to add to her family and had a second son.

Despite the absence, she retained her mandatory status and is now less than two months away from a massive lightweight world title fight.

“I was hoping to keep my #1 contender spot, which I did. I didn’t think this opportunity would come so fast but it has,” she comments.

“You got to be ready for anything, which I am. Training camp has already started. I am going to showcase my talents in the biggest fight of my life against the biggest star in female boxing.”