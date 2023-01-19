Glove Story – Brandon McCarthy plotting romantic Paris getaway

Brandon McCarthy and Daina Moorehouse plan to go Paris together but not for a romantic weekend.

The talented young boxers, who have been an item for many years, have Olympic 2024 aspirations and are both hoping to represent Ireland at the Paris Games.

The decorated underage graduates have almost 30 Irish titles between them and plan to build on their success.

Indeed, one half of the duo, who bring new meaning to the term ‘warring couple’, McCarthy, claims the High-Performance pair are pushing each other to achieve their boxing dreams and plan to go to the very top together.

Explaining the unique dynamic he told Irish-boxing.com: “We are doing what we love and we push each other on every day. There are some arguments when we are making weight, but that’s to be expected!

“We push each other on and it is great to have her by my side encouraging me ahead of big competitions. Hopefully, the two of us go all the way to the top,” he adds before discussing what it’s like to watch the 50kg hopeful compete.

“I’m not too bad with nerves. It’s harder if I am fighting after her because I’m nervous for my own fight and nervous for her as well. But I’m able to settle myself and I know the effort she puts in, so I know [her winning] shouldn’t be a problem.”

If both are to make it to Paris they will most likely have to emerge victorious from two of the more competitive divisions in this year’s National Elites.

Having overcome European Championships medal winner Shannon Sweeney last week, Edenderry’s Moorehouse fights European silver medal winner Caithlin Fryers for Irish 50 kg honours on Saturday.

McCarthy also registered victory last weekend and fights Aaron O’Donohue in Friday’s semi-final. If he has his hand raised again in will face the winner of Dean Clancy versus JP Hale in Saturday’s decider.

It’s a tough field to navigate and well the fighter who has never lost a domestic fight knows it.

“There are two or three good lads left in the tournament. Lads I trained with and have been away with JP Hale and Dean Clancy. It’s a top-weight class and hopefully, I come out on top in it. It’s really stiff competition, but with the European Games and the Olympic qualifiers coming up this year, it’s the kind of competition I want to get me ready.”