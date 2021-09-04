Glove Gate – Declan Geraghty vs David Rajuili fight OFF – South African pulls out last minute

Declan Geraghty’s proposed 12 round clash with David Rajuili is, at present, OFF.

The German-based South African pulled out last minute and at the time of writing the light-welterweight fight set for MSM-POL card at the Clarion Congress Hotel in the city of Ostrava isn’t going ahead.

There is time to save the 12 round UBO ‘world title fight’ but not much as it set to appear early in the card.

The 32-year-old Boxing Ireland fighter elected to pull out due to issues over the gloves.

Speaking online he said: “Fight off !!!! I refuse to use old gym gloves for a title fight whether I choose first or he chooses, gloves are worn with no padding used and its meant to be a World title fight. I put my whole life for this moment to be wronged and used by unprofessionalism. Say what you want think what you want.”

UPDATE… Geraghty is in the ring and fighting but not against Rajuili and Irish-boxing.com understands it for the title.