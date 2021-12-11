Given the elbow – Steven Ward loses Kazakh Phenom

Steven Ward‘s attempt to upset former standout amateur Kamshybek Kunkabayev ended in somewhat bizarre and disappointing circumstances.

The Belfast cruiserweight traveled to Kazakhstan to take on the Olympic and World Championship medalist who started pro life in an impressive and explosive fashion.

‘The Quietman’ gave a good account of himself at the CSKA Sport Complex in Almaty but ultimately suffered a second career defeat.

The fight was stopped early – in the seventh – but due to a cut rather than a knockdown.

Gutted for big @Stevenward_. A tough ask against a potential superstar but the cut was bad. Hold the head high big man — Carl Frampton MBE (@RealCFrampton) December 11, 2021

An accidental elbow opened a cut over the eye of the Jamie Moore trained fighter and the fight went straight to the scorecards.

At that stage all three judges had Ward trailing 70-62 and he lost on points as a result.

Kunkabeyev did dictate the majority of the fight, forced Ward to take a knee in the fifth, and was deserved victor.

Not to be for the Quiet Man



Steven Ward beaten on points (70-62) as the fight stopped in round 7 from an accidental elbow, leaving Ward unable to continue



Kunkabayev moves to 4-0 with 3KO's and becomes WBA Gold Cruiserweight Champion



Ward's record now reads 13-2 pic.twitter.com/p2JdZen1Fg — Boxing Tickets NI (@BoxingTicketsNI) December 11, 2021

The result sees Ward suffer a second pro career defeat, his record now reading 13-2 while his opponent improves to 4-0.