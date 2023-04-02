Ghostbuster – Thomas Carty confident he’d stop Colourful Scot

If Jay McFarlane [14(5)-7(1)] does agree to come to Dublin and fight for the BUI Celtic title in May, Thomas Carty [4(3)-0] says the fight will be like Dublin heavyweight’s response to questions on possible Celtic collision, short and sweet.

Carty has secured a precious spot on the massive Katie Taylor Homecoming fight night and is hoping to fight for the pretty strap on the Matchroom bill.

The colourful Scot has been offered the fight and has been heavily hinting on social media that he has agreed terms, suggesting the Dubliner is set for the ideal step-up fight at the 3Arena on May 20.

Indeed, the rumour mill has the fight made, but Carty isn’t keen to comment in detail until he sees a signed contract.

Although, the Celtic Warrior Gym fighter did hint that if ‘The Ghost’ does come to town his time in the ring will be limited.

“It looks like he’s accepting it,” Carty said. “I hope he takes it and it’s not all just smoke. I don’t really want to talk about it until Matchroom confirm it’s officially done.

“People can give their opinion of the fight, I’ll give my opinion shortly, but I’m looking forward to it. It should be a good night, a short night.”

“I’ve four fights, [McFarlane] has 20 odd, do you think we’d be taking that fight if it wasn’t one that I could win in my sleep.”

McFarlane does look like the ideal dance partner for the big Bohemians supporter at this stage of his career.

The heavyweight Scottish title challenger will come to Dublin and talk the talk, will certainly draw attention to the DAZN broadcast fight, in turn helping to make sure Carty gets serious spotlight despite being on a stacked card.

More importantly, he provides passage to the next level and also allows the Pascal Colllins trained big man to fight for a first career title.

“I’m overdue an interesting matchup at this stage, one that gets people talking,” Carty comments.

“He might bring a bit of fun to press conferences but at the end of the day, I box for the boxing side of things. I’m very serious about what I do these are stepping stones, and that’s what it is a stepping stone.”