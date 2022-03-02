Get Started On Profitable Sports Betting With Kyle Covers Reviews

Photo by Riley McCullough on Unsplash

If you are a sports enthusiast, chances are you are already aware of or at least have heard of the terms “sports handicapper” or “sports betting handicapper”. To start with, when you break down a game or a sporting contest to choose a winner, you are basically handicapping prior to placing your wager. The person who engages in this practice is called a handicapper.

There are 30 states in the US where sports betting is legal and 18 states allow online sports wagering. Thus, Americans can enjoy a little extra action on their favorite sports team and states can earn that extra tax revenue from legal gambling. The legalization of sports wagering has rapidly spread across the country since 2018. Under the PASPA (Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act) sports betting was deemed illegal except in a few states. After the ban was lifted, states have now been allowed to carry out sports betting legally and launch-related programs too. Since then, the handicapping market has only seen an upward curve with Americans betting more money securely than ever before.

The person who does the act of handicapping is responsible for analyzing the results from sports games to calculate odds, setting specific amounts and generally working out the chances of specific results or outcomes to the sporting event. For a successful understanding of the game that is being played, the teams involved, and the kind of details that might be important for each game goes a long way in predicting the outcome.

