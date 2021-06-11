‘Get me someone who is meant to destroy me’ – Cacace ‘done’ with Woodstock fight

An obviously disgruntled Anthony Cacace [18(7)-1(0)] says he willing to fight anyone but Lyon Woodstock, as the British champ looks to reinject momentum into his career.

The ‘Apache’ says the English fighter is no longer on his radar despite the fact the British circular has them earmarked to fight on a yet to be confirmed Frank Warren promotion.

The natural Belfast talent has seen three proposed Woodstock fight dates fall through over the last 18months and seems keen to put what looks like a jinxed fight in his rearview mirror.

The super featherweight Lonsdale belt holder wants to kick on to the next level and doesn’t want to waste anymore time on a fighter who he feels insulted him.

“I’ll fight anyone right now,” he told Boxing Tickets Northern Ireland. “Who is there? Whoever wants to fight get in contact. Woodstock? Woodstock is out of the picture. I don’t want anything to do with Woodstock anymore, he is a cheeky, disrespectful.. whatever. He makes things up in his head about dates, unless I’m not being told about them because I can’t seem to get a text message back these days from any of my own people. But it is what it is. If anyone wants to fight let get it on.

It’s not that Cacace has any concerns about Woodstock, he is confident he stops the English fighter it’s more he wants a fight of more note.

“It was a voluntary defence. He was there because I wanted him to be there. He was beaten by Sharp and Barrett and I just wanted to show I could knock him out. When we went to the testing and I saw him it looked like man against boy. I would have knocked him out,” the 32-year-old adds before calling for a fight with a fighter he isn’t expected to beat.

“I just want an opportunity. Woodstock started spreading shite about a date I never had a clue about. After he had Covid [and the fight being cancelled the day before it was meant to take place] it was a kick in the bollock, so I want to move on. I want a challenge. It doesn’t matter who it is just get me someone who is meant to destroy me and let’s see what happens.”