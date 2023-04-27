‘Get in touch if you want to get it on’ – John Cooney’s message to rivals

John Cooney [8(2)-0] says he is open to all comers, telling Irish fighters around his weight to get in touch if they want to get it on.

The 27-year-old hit eight round level with victory over a very stubborn Sandeep Singh Bhatti in Galway last Friday.

The rounds, more so than the victory, make Cooney Irish title eligible and his is a name that often populates domestic talk, particularly with regard to super feather and lightweight discussions.

The Galway fighter would welcome an all Irish clash, indeed, he is up for all manner of step ups, but points out his next move will be determined by his manager Mark Dunlop.

He also encouraged anyone interested in sharing a ring with him to let their interest be known.

“I want titles I want big fights. I could easily sit here and call everybody out but the truth of it is I’ll fight anyone,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“There is not a man I wouldn’t fight, so if people want to fight me get in contact with Mark Dunlop and if it makes sense it can be made. Obviously I’ve to progress at a pace Mark wants me to, I’d take a world title fight tomorrow, but will Mark give me one? No? I’m aware of anyone looking to fight me. If they want to DM they can DM me.”

Some did suggest it wasn’t coincidence that had Cooney on the same card as Kurt Walker on Friday last. The more imaginative fan wondering if Conlan Boxing are eyeing up the westerner as a potential foe for the Olympian.

Cooney says he is unaware of any link or more to make the fight but didn’t shut down the idea of a fight with the Top Rank prospect.

“I’m happy to fight Kurt or anyone, it doesn’t bother me. Kurt’s signed with Top Rank, so he’s the money behind him, so show us the dollars and we can see what happens.”

