Gerard Hughes turns over with Kevin Maree

Gerard Hughes is the latest addition to the Irish professional ranks.

The Ballycastle native has ditched the vest and will embark on a pro career.

The 23-year-old has worn the crest of Scorpion, Holy Family and Belfast Met over the years but will now fight in the paid ranks.

Hughes has signed with Kevin Maree and Maree Boxing.

Maree Boxing, headed up by Dubliner Kevin Maree and has a massive stable of mainly British-based fighters across all levels.

He also has good links to British TV promoters and has provided away corner opposition for the likes Matchroom and Queensbury Promotions.

The Dub, who previously trained Carl Frampton, also has links to Denis Hobson and Fight Zone, something Hughes could benefit from.