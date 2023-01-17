Gatti – Ward IV – Kevin Cronin predicts BUI Celtic Classic

Kevin Cronin [5(2)-0] believes his eagerly anticipated light heavyweight BUI Celtic title fight with Jamie Morrissey [4(1)-0] will be the Irish version of the late great Arturo Gatti and Mickey Ward’s all-action classic.

Gatti and ‘Irish’ Mickey Ward shared the ring on three occasions and the first of the trilogy is deemed an all-time great, as well as the home of the greatest round in boxing.

‘The Kingdom Warrior’ believes his clash with Morrissey has the ability to catch fire in a similar fashion and predicts Irish fans, particularly his, are in for a serious treat when the pair go to war on the Climb card set for Belfast and February 4.

“My supporters always come out in numbers and so do Jamie’s. It’s gonna be a night for the ages. It’s time to show my appreciation to my loyal supporters by giving them the Irish Gatt- Ward fight,” Cronin told Irish-boxing.com.

Cronin has sold out his ticket allocation and Morrissey has a crowd coming from Limerick, suggesting serious noise will provide the backing track to the eagerly anticipated fight.

The only sounds that could be heard the last time they stepped through the ropes to throw down was that of leather landing in a spar the Kerry side of the fight suggests was tasty.

“We’ve shared the ring a couple of times in good close spars, wars even,” he adds whetting Irish fan’s palates further before revealing the fight was easily made.

“To be honest it must have been the easiest fight to make on the scene. There was no sh!t talk, just a phone call, an offer and an agreement. All the finer details were ironed out over the space of 2 or 3 conversations. It’s just two guys who are fraughting at the bit to make history.”