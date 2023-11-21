Gary O’Sullivan offers to train Roy Keane for £1 Million McAteer fight

Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan has offered to train fellow Cork man Roy Keane for his potential ‘million-pound’ fight with Jason McAteer.

The long-running feud between the former Irish teammates reignited in recent weeks when the Rebel County man said the former Liverpool player ‘deserved’ an elbow he landed on his chin before being sent off in 2002.

McAteer, who was at Sunderland at the time, responded via whilst doing punditry with beIN Sports first labeling Keane a ‘clown’ before calling for the pair to bury the hatchet.

However, he also jestfully suggested they could settle the grudge once and for all in the ring in a million pound fight promoted by Eddie Hearn.

Cork light middleweight, O’Sullivan was quick to offer his services and said he’d get Keane in shape to ‘batter’ McAteer if a fight did materialize.

“I’ll gladly train Keano for this. I’m sure we’ll manage to batter McAteer and might even squeeze a sneaky elbow or two in there before Keano delivers the ko blow,” wrote O’Sullivan on X in response to a Cork Beo tweet.

‘Spike’ may not have a complete noice on his hands.

The former Manchester United captain boxed as a child in Cork and ‘loved everything about’ his time practicing the ‘sweet science’.

Given his combative and aggressive style as a footballer, it’s no surprise one of Ireland’s greatest footballers was good at it too, well so he says anyway.

When Eddie Hearn was a guest on the Stick to Football podcast, alongside Gary Neville, Jill Scott, Jamie Carragher, Ian Wright and Keane, the Cork man let the promoter know as much, revealing he retired undefeated.

“When I was a kid when I was 11 or 12 years of age just for a few years as you do when you’re back in Ireland to keep out of trouble,” Keane said when asked if he had boxed.

“My brother had about 50 amateur fights but had about four fights. I was unbeaten, you know what I mean. It was great, brilliant when you were younger with training,

“I loved everything about it and the discipline. These lads going into the right to fight and their mindset.”