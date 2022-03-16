‘Gary Cully was unbelievable’ – Eddie Hearn discusses Irish on Nottingham Undercard

It was a short but very sweet – particularly if your Gary Cully – synopsis from Eddie Hearn.

Considering how a dramatic night of action in Nottingham ended and the fact Michael Conlan’s well-being was on everyone’s mind, the Matchroom boss didn’t give his usual undercard run-through on Saturday night.

However, he did give Irish-boxing.com a brief glimpse into how he felt the Irish performed on the bill.

Discussing none main event action Hearn admitted he was impressed with Matchroom middleweight Caoimhin Agyarko, as well as Dublin heavyweight Thomas Carty but reserved special praise for Gary Cully.

The Essex promoter labeled the Kildare fighter’s win over former IBF lightweight world champion Miguel Vazquez ‘unbelievable’.

The Pete Taylor trained fighter dropped and stopped the Mexican, the first lightweight ever to so, progressing from prospect to contender in the process.

“Gary Cully was unbelievable, no one really does that to Vazquez,” Hearn commented.

Now it remains to be seen if Hearn was impressed enough to offer a promotional contract. It’s believed there is interest but Team Cully are said to have options.

Speaking on Agyarko a fighter he has signed and is very big on hearn said: “Caoimhin boxed a very good fighter tonight,good win for him.”

Celtic Warrior Gym fighter Carty got similar praise as did the Irish fans; “A good win for Thomas Carty and thanks to all the Irish fans that travelled.”