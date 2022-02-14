Gary Cully tells the World to get Ready

Gary Cully [13(7)-0] is ready to level up and become a ‘real player’ in the world of boxing.

The Kildare lightweight is confident he will catapult himself onto the world stage with victory on the under of card of Michael Conlan’s challenge to WBA ‘regular’ champion Leigh Wood come March 12.

The talented prospect believes he has been handed the perfect blend of platform and opponent – and he plans to use both the stage and Miguel Vasquez’s reputation to make sure he upgrades from prospect to contender on the DAZN broadcast card.

“This is the fight that turns me from a prospect into a world-level contender,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“It’s the biggest fight of my career on the biggest stage also. I’m facing a former world champion and I’m ranked top 10 in 2 of the major bodies, after this fight I’ll be ranked be even higher.”

Cully has always argued, that given the chance he could step up successfully and believed once fans could see what he is capable of he would win them over.

The opportunity now presents itself, and the Sarto southpaw is adamant he will make to most of it to effectively change his career and life.

“This fight is so important, the opponent as well as the stage that it’s on- I feel like this is really the start of my career, this is the night I become a real player in the boxing world. Not only in Irish boxing circles or boxing fans circles but now is when the wider public will start to know who Gary Cully is. It’s massive.”

It’s hard to get a more idyllic stage, thousands of Irish in attendance, and a global audience via DAZN. However, he argues who he fights is just as if not so more important than on what streaming service or under which promotional banner.

The Pete Taylor trained ‘fight freak’ believes former IBF lightweight world champion Vasquez is the key to his progression.

The lights and fanfare may bring fame and help increase the Naas fighters profile – but beat the Mexican and Cully suggests he proves himself as a capable fighter.

“I’ve always been more focused on what’s going on in the ring and like I said I knew the stage would come. I originally accepted Vasquez for the Feb 11th York Hall bill I was meant to on. I accepted the fight because that’s the direction I want my career to move in. Obviously, I’m aware of how important the platform is, but the opponent I’m fighting is most important.

“He’s won a world title and held it for almost 4 years, defended it 7 or 8 times, been in with Canelo twice in his career as well as Josh Taylor and Tim Bradley, he’s legit. He’s a test I’m well aware of that, but I’m also aware of what I can do and I believe it’s going to be too much for him.”

Cully, who admits he doesn’t recall the former world champions reign at the top, also argues Vazquez still has a lot to offer in the ring, pointing out he beat Lewis Ritson on a recent trip to the UK, even if he didn’t get the decision.

“He’s definitely still got a lot to give, he was on the wrong end of a really bad decision against Ritson in 2020, and since then he’s had two good wins against good opponents too. He’s ranked #4 with the WBA currently so I’m sure he’s still got ambitions of his own to maybe get another shot. He’ll be coming to win.”