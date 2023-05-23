Gary Cully Opens Up About Shock Defeat

Gary Cully isn’t hiding behind any excuses and is taking full responsibility for his first career defeat last Saturday night.

The Kildare native was caught flush by Mexican battler Jose Felix Jr in the third round of the chief support to Katie Taylor’s homecoming fight at the 3Arena and never recovered.

The brave lightweight was eventually stopped on his feet after his corner threw in the towel before jumping in the ring to halt the fight.

In equally brave fashion the Son of Sarto and Matchroom prospect didn’t wait to address his reverse fronting up on social media.

In a lengthy post on Instagram, the Naas southpaw congratulated the victor, took responsibility for the defeat, promised to bounce back and of course revealed he was already back in the gym.

He said: “One of the reasons I believe I’ve had success in life is because of my ability to deal with and come back from losses and setbacks.

“If you think I will let a loss define me then you have a lot to learn about me.

“Wins and losses are a part of life and a part of success. Everybody has them from time to time.

“S* thing about my bad days is they get shown across the world to thousands of people. It’s the fight game, s* happens, that’s it.

“Saying that, I am a high performance athlete and I hold myself to high standards at all times. Saturday night wasn’t high performance and wasn’t good enough from me by any means.

“I am fully responsible for my bad performances just as much as I am the good ones and I am also responsible for learning from it and making it right.

“I woke up fresh on Monday morning and got right back to work to put it right. If you’re writing me off, thank you. You’re the motivation now.

“Congratulations to Jose Félix and his team, best believe I’m coming to get it back.”