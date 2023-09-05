Gary Cully opens up about gym move

A need to get out of his ‘comfort zone’ inspired Gary Cully’s split from Pete Taylor.

The Kildare lightweight moved Joe McNally’s Rotunda Gym in Liverpool since he first career defeat, suffered at the gloves of dangerous Mexican Jose Felix Jr in Dublin on May 20.

‘The Diva’ says the move had nothing to do with his opinion of Taylor or the respected coach’s training methods, rather, he needed a change of environment and a new challenge.

The Sarto southpaw wants a fresh challenge and wants to feel the kind of hunger that comes with needing to prove yourself in a fresh gym setup.

“I believe that Pete Taylor is a world-class coach. I’ve lots of respect for Pete, always have and always will, but I was kind of the top dog in the gyms I’ve been in for the last five to ten years,” Cully told the Irish Mirror.

“I was a big fish in a small pond and I needed to get outside my comfort zone, challenge myself and just get into a gym where I wasn’t number one.

“There’s three or four world champions in the Rotunda. There’s Beefy (Liam Smith), Callum Smith, Josh Taylor, Darren Till is another big name in the UFC world obviously.

“I’m a small fish again and I have to make a name for myself. It’s uncomfortable, but I have to prove myself.”

Cully points out the defeat did play a part as it prompted him to look at his methods for the first time.

“I think with all the wins, you don’t look at what’s going wrong, what you’re doing wrong, and what you need to improve on, you just move on to what’s next.”

Now having reflected and making the changes he felt necessary he is ready to put a difficult period behind him.

“It’s been a tough time obviously, one of the toughest times of my life, let alone of my career, my first defeat.

“I’m still kicking myself at times and still learning from it, but I’m back on the horse, I’m with a new team, I’m in a new gym, I’m happy, I’m enjoying my boxing, I’m learning loads and I’m ready to get back to where I need to be.

“There was probably stuff popping up from three or fights ago that was going wrong that I never addressed.

“It was a time when I had to sit back, address everything, really learn and look at where I was going wrong.

“I believe I have done that. I’m with a new team now, I’m with a new coach, I’m learning loads and I’m excited to get back in the ring and show what I’m really about again.”

The 27-year-old will have his first fight under McNally and co on the undercard of Katie Taylor’s November 25 rematch with Chantelle Cameron. It appears he won’t rematching Felix Jr as first predicted.