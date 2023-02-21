Gary Cully has all-time great ambitions

Gary Cully [16(9)-0] believes the hype train will start to pick up serious pace over the next 24 months and won’t be derailed until it reaches it’s final destination of all-time greatness.

The Kildare fighter continued his transition from under-the-radar prospect to everyone’s favourite contender with an impressive knockout win over the previously undefeated Wilfredo Flores in Nottingham on Saturday gone.

His third successive DAZN broadcast stoppage win has set up a homecoming for ‘The Diva’ on the May 20 Katie Taylor homecoming card, where he should face a big-name rival.

It could be the likes of IBO world champion Maxi Hughes or multi-weight multi-time world champion Jorge Linares at the Dublin Docklands for the Nass lightweight.

Returning to Dublin will prove the realization of the dream for the southpaw and doing so in a fight of that magnitude could spark a next-level move and a world title push.

“I want to chase world titles, big fights and big names now,” said Cully.

“Dublin is next. I’m coming back home. It’s been a dream of mine, I’m saying it all week it’s been a dream of mine to fight at home since I’ve been a kid. I remember going to Bernard Dunne’s shows in the Point Depot. I get to go home now and fight in front of my fans, I got a huge reception here in Nottingham and I can’t wait to go home and see the support I get from my own people, build a fan base back home, and become a superstar back home.”

Nottingham, UK: Gary Cully v Wilfredo Flores, WBA Intercontinental Lightweight Title . 18 February 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

Cully doesn’t just plan to become an Irish boxing superstar, the Pete Taylor trained knockout artist has designs on becoming an all-time Irish sporting great.

“I want to go down as one of the greatest athletes Ireland has ever produced and I believe I’m on course to do that. Keep working hard, keep believing in my talents and keep putting in performances like that and it’s only a matter of time.”

The Sarto native latest performance was another that caught the eye. He was favoured to beat the American, and maybe even fancied to do so inside the distance considering his form, but to do so within a round and a half and with what looked like minimal effort ensured he was the star of the Wood-Lara undercard.

“I expected nothing less,” he comments. “I have high standards and high expectations for myself. I’m happy, I put in a lot of hard work for this camp and it’s paid off.

“I go in relaxed and calm and that’s when I get in my flow and that’s when the shots come. If you go in looking for the big shots you tense up and it’s harder to find them. I try and go in as calm as possible, get in my flow as quick as possible and there is dynamite in that left hand and if it lands it puts people down.”

Photo credit Matchroom and Mark Robinson.