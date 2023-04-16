Gary Cully Confident Huge Names are Within Touching Distance

Gary Cully [16(10)-0] believes he is just two good victories away from sharing the ring with some of the biggest names in boxing.

And the Nass lightweight wants to start closing that small gap with a big win on Katie Taylor’s homecoming card.

‘The Diva’ will trade leather in the 3Arena on May 20 on the undercard of Irish Icon Taylor’s eagerly anticipated bout with the undisputed light welterweight champion, Chantelle Cameron live on DAZN.

An opponent has yet to be confirmed for the six-foot-plus lightweight but the Kildare fighter is confident he will have a chief support berth on the stacked card regardless.

The 27-year-old still wants to fight a named foe as he is keen to continue the transition from fringe contender to world title challenger.

Jorge Linares has been the name most mentioned when it comes to Dublin debut opponents for the Sarto stylist, Pete Taylor pushed for George Kambosos Jr, while the former undisputed world champion’s next opponent Maxi Hughes was offered the fight.

Cully says he is open to all options but wants a fight that moves him closer to huge names like Devin Haney, Vasyl Lomachenko and Shakur Stevenson.

“It’s about bridging the gap now between prospect-contender level to really being in the top 10 and being mentioned with the Lomachenkos, the Hanneys and the Stevensons,” he told Irish-boxing.com.

“I probably have a fight or two to bridge that gap. It’s about finding the right opponent.”

Linares’s team have told Irish-boxing.com the former three-weight world champion would come to Dublin for the right price and is the one the Pete Taylor-trained fighter wants, although he does suggest a backup plan.

“Jorge Linares has been mentioned, that’s the fight I want, he wants to be paid obviously, he’s a three-weight world champion at the end of his career, lets’s see if we can make that one.

“Maybe Giovani Staffon the fella who fought Maxi Hughes and knocked out James Tennyson, I believe he is tough and a good opponent. I want to put in a huge performance and have the 3Arena on wheels by the time Katie Taylor walks out.

Fellow Matchroom fighter Angel Fierro is another that has been suggested but like his coach Cully thinks that is one for the future.

“Fierro was one that was talked about and we said do we do it now or do we wait?”