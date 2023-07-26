Gary Cully Changes Coaching Set Up
Gary Cully has changed trainers.
‘The Diva’ has relocated his camp to Liverpool where he will train at the famous Rotunda Gym.
Like fellow Matchroom fighter and former international amateur team mate Caoimhin Agyarko, the Kildare native will be trained by Josh Taylor and Liam Smith coach Joe McNally.
The move comes after Cully suffered a first career defeat to Jose Felix Jr in Dublin on May 20 and he leaves Pete Taylor to join the a new team.
The lightweight says he hasn’t left Taylor on bad terms and suggests the fact some very experienced big named fighters populate the Liverpool gym may have played a part in his decision.
Speaking online he Said:
Excited to announce that I’ve decided to relocate my training camps to Liverpool and work under @jmcbxing @decorourke and the lads at @rotundaabc moving forward in my career.
I came and met Joe in the gym a couple weeks back and instantly felt a click with both Joe and Dec & all the boys in the gym. They took me in like one of their own, and the boxing experience knocking about the gym is second to none.
Liverpool is a city that I’ve been visiting since I’ve been a young kid and one that is close to my heart so there’s a good vibe surrounding this one.
I’m looking forward to getting the head down and getting to work and reaching my full potential under my new team. I believe being surrounded by elite level fighters can only be good for my development and training in a gym alongside world champions can only make me a better fighter.
I’d like to thank Pete Taylor for everything over the past 5 years. Anyone who’s spoken to me will know how highly I rate Pete as not only as a coach but as a person and a friend as well.
I’d also like to thank my team of loyal sponsors who have made this move possible for me, without these people I wouldn’t be able to do what I do so I need to thank them for their support.
That’s the first step out of the way. Now it’s time to drop some fight news and get back where I’m supposed to be #OnTop