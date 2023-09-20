Gary Cully Back on November Opponent Hunt

Gary Cully is on the hunt for a new November 25 comeback opponent after Gavin Gwyne signed to fight for the EBU European lightweight title.

The Kildare lightweight will appear on the Cameron – Taylor II card at the 3Arena on November 25. Like Irish Icon, Taylor, he will be looking to make a return to winning ways at the venue where he suffered professional defeat for the first time.

However, unlike the undisputed lightweight world champion ‘The Diva’ won’t rematch his May 25 opponent. Despite pushing for a Jose Felix Jr revenge mission, Cully won’t repeat with the Mexican, his new team at the Rotunda Gym feeling it would be better to pursue other options for their first fight together.

One of those options was Gavin Gwyne. It’s understood the Welsh fighter agreed terms to come to Dublin in November, but the fight has since fallen through.

Gwyne, who was has Irish previous via James Tennyson and Sean McComb, has signed to fight for the European title and will trade leather with Emiliano Marsili for the vacant strap on a Queensberry card.

Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn had mentioned Darragh Foley for Paddy Donovan for the Taylor undercard but the Dublin versus Limerick clash hasn’t materialised while Dublin heavyweight Thomas Carty also awaits an opponent.

Matchroom light middleweight Caoimhin Agyarko has been linked to Troy Williamson but again ‘Black Thunder’ has yet to have an opponent officially confirmed.