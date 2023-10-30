Galway hosted Irish title fight for Kieran Molloy

Kieran Molloy will challenge for the Irish welterweight title in his home county in just over a month’s time.

Molloy will top a bill at the Leisureland in Galway for the second time this year on December 1.

The headline bout will be an Irish title fight, as the Connemera prospect will attempt to win the 147lbs version of the green strap against a yet-to-be-confirmed opponent.

Rumour with regard to another Galway card and an Irish title fight for the Conlan Boxing and Top Rank talent have been circulating for some time – and since Molloy extended his unbeaten start to pro-life in America on Saturday night it’s been reported it’s all systems go Salthill.

An Irish title opponent has yet to be confirmed for the EU Championship medal winner, but reports suggest Team Molloy are talking to two fighters regarding trading leather for a title Declan Geraghty and Owen O’Neill were due to fight for before a late cancellation in October.

Molloy has name-dropped Geraghty as a potential foe, while manager Jamie Conlan has mentioned Senan Kelly and Dave Ryan when discussing an Irish title fight for the 23-year-old southpaw.

The news means Ireland will host three fight nights in a hectic week and the first weekend in December will have back-to-back cards.

Katie Taylor and Chantelle Cameron rematch on November 25, Michael Conlan and Jordan Gill top another big bill on December 2 in Belfast and the Molloy-fronted card will be sandwiched in between.

Molloy pushed his slate to 7-0 as a professional on Saturday night when he stopped Daniel Sostre within a round.