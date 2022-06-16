Galway Heavy Goes for Golden Gloves Gold at the Garden

Galway heavyweight Brian Glynn graces the Garden tonight hoping to win a second Ring Masters [Golden Gloves] title.

A few days before his fellow county man Kieran Molloy appears at the Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater on a world title undercard, Glynn contests a Golden Gloves decider at the famous venue.

The Woodlawn-based big man claimed the novice heavyweight title in the vest of the New York Athletic Club at the inaugural Ring Masters competition – the successor of the famed New York Golden Gloves – in 2019.

The 32-year-old now competes in the open class heavyweight competition and looks to win a second crown.

The New York based Connaught fighter has battled his way to the final where he meets Matthew Pagan of the Morris Park BC in the Bronx tonight.

The tough Galway man only took up the sport of boxing in 2018 ago when his co-worker and current pro of note Matthew Tinker persuaded him to come to the 7th Floor at the New York Athletic Club and “give it a go”. National Elite Championships finalist Tinker had represented NYAC in numerous bouts before turning over.

Glynn followed in the footsteps of Seamus McDonagh (1985) and Tommy Hardwick (2010) when he won the Novice title.