Galway Goal – Kieran Molloy Homecoming Fight Planned for October

If you thought the Belfast crowd enjoyed Kieran Molloy’s ‘Galway Girl’ ring walk just wait and see what happened when it’s played for a packed Galway venue in October.

The Connacht fighter showed his popularity when making his Irish debut on the Michael Conlan topped ‘Return of the Mick’ card in front of a vocal maroon-and-white clad following.

The atmosphere and support helped the fighter, who caught the eye with his performance inside the ring, stand out outside it. It’s also something Molloy appreciated and enjoyed to such an extent, that he can’t wait to do it again – and it seems the 23-year-old may just get the chance to improve on the experience very soon.

Molloy revealed his promoters Top Rank and management company Conlan Boxing are exploring the option of going to Galway in October, meaning one of Galway’s most successful amateurs could top a show in his home county in just his third fight.

“It was a dream Irish professional debut for me,” he told Irish-boxing.com.

“The atmosphere was incredible and the crowd loved my entrance song Galway girl. I thought I performed very well and announced myself to the Irish fans properly. My phone hasn’t stopped with messages of praise coming through which is great to get such positive feedback.

I’m very excited about the next one already,” he adds before suggesting that next one may be on the first show to grace Galway since Coleman Barett headlined a bill in Salthill in 2009.

“Conlan Boxing and Top Rank are hopefully going to run a show in Galway in October. I want to headline once a year in Galway going forward and build our way up to Pearse Stadium.”

As a headline act, Molloy may look to bring a step-up foe, and it has been suggested he may be handed the kind of test promotional and managerial stablemate Kurt Walker was given in Belfast earlier this month.

Molloy believes he would be ready for any upgrade, although he isn’t in any rush.

“I’ve been working extremely hard with Angel [Fernandez] at Loughborough University, the facilities are world-class and I’ve got a dream team around me. Big shoutout to Jay Allen, Chris Baird and Brendan Egan for having me in great shape leading up to fights. I will be taking step-up fights going forward for sure, but I’m still only 23 so there’s no rush just yet. I’m Learning every day and loving my boxing,” he adds before admitting it was special to share that Belfast moment with his father.

“It was fantastic to have my dad in my corner as well.”