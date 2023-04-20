Galway Goal – Dave Ryan sets KO target

Dave Ryan [2-0] has set his sights on making a Salthill statement this Friday.

The Shannon kickboxing convert has impressed since turning over, winning the Irish-Boxing Debut of the Year thanks to his all-action first paid display against Brayan Mairena, he then caught the eye with a more skilled approach when he outpointed Dale Arrowsmith in February of this year.

Now the Clare fighter plans to ramp things up further on the Galway Rising card, promising a standout display in Salthill this weekend.

Indeed, the Ian Gaughran-managed welcome addition to the scene says it will be as much about entertaining as winning anytime he steps through the ring from now on.

“I’m very excited for this fight,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“I’ll be looking to make a statement. I’ll be looking to make statements from here on out.”

How does the Shaun Kelly-trained fighter plan to stand out on the ESPN+ broadcast Conlan Boxing bill? By registering a first inside-the-distance win.

“I’ll definitely be looking for a stoppage in this fight,” he adds. “It will be a flashy performance this weekend, one that will help Ian keep securing me TV dates !”

Considering he faces the well-travelled, experienced and tough Spain-based Costa Rican Berman Sanchez a stoppage victory would prove a statement of sorts.

“I think it’s a very tough fight on paper,” he admits before suggesting a fight with the much bigger Arrowsmith was said to be dangerous last time out. “But my last fight was meant to be a tough one also but didn’t work out that way.”