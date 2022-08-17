Gallant Gary Sweeney Gets Busy

Gary Sweeney [5(4)-0] is making up for lost time.

The Ballinrobe cruiserweight hadn’t been seen in the ring since as far back as December 2017 and had become something of a forgotten man before he returned earlier this Summer.

The younger brother of Michael ‘The Storm’ Sweeney reintroduced himself to the sport and to the boxing public when he defeated Pawel Strykowski on a Neilson Boxing promotion at the MECA, Regent Circus in Swindon on June 4.

The fight wasn’t just a once-off as the ‘Gallant’ confirmed a second fight of the year this week. Sweeney fights a yet-to-be-confirmed opponent in the Holte Suite at Villa Park on September 10.

The fight will be used to further oil up the machine as the Connaught fighter continues to work his way back down to cruiserweight where he can finally build on the positive start he made over 5 years ago.