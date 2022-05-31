Amateur Headline News Latest News 

Gabriel Dossen Joins Exclusive Gold Members Club

Gabriel Dossen put his name on a very special list when he won European Championships middle gold yesterday.

The Galway 22-year-old claimed Ireland’s 23rd Elite Senior European gold when he defeated Lewis Richardson in Armenia on Monday.

The win also sees the southpaw talent put his name alongside some of the best to ever wear the Irish vest on a unique list of European gold medal winners.

Dossen becomes only the 15th fighter Irish to win a European senior gold medal joining the likes of Paul Griffin, Joe Ward, Ray Moylette, Kurt Walker, Katie Taylor and Michael Conlan on a prestigious list.

While Dossen is the latest Euro podium topper Jimmy Ingle and and Paddy Dowdall were the first, wining gold in the National Stadium in Dublin in 1939.

The full list is Below:

National Stadium Dublin 1939
51kg Jimmy Ingle Gold
57kg Paddy Dowdall Gold

National Stadium Dublin 1947
91kg Gearoid O’Colmain Gold

1949 Norway
60kg Maxie McCullough Gold

1991 Sweden
57kg Paul Griffin Gold

2005 Norway
60kg Katie Taylor Gold

2006 Poland
60kg Katie Taylor Gold

2007 Denmark
60kg Katie Taylor Gold

2009 Ukraine
60kg Katie Taylor Gold

2010 Russia
49kg Paddy Barnes Gold

2011 Netherlands
60kg Katie Taylor Gold

2011 Turkey
64kg Ray Moylette Gold
81kg Joe Ward Gold

2013 Belarus
56kg John Joe Nevin Gold
75kg Jason Quigley Gold

2014 Romania
60kg Katie Taylor Gold

2015 Turkey
56kg Michael Conlan Gold
Gold 81kg Joe Ward Gold

2017 Ukraine
81kg Joe Ward Gold

2019 Belarus
56kg Kurt Walker Gold

2019 Madrid

Aoife O’Rourke Gold

Armenia

Gabriel Dossen Gold

