Gabriel Dossen Joins Exclusive Gold Members Club
Gabriel Dossen put his name on a very special list when he won European Championships middle gold yesterday.
The Galway 22-year-old claimed Ireland’s 23rd Elite Senior European gold when he defeated Lewis Richardson in Armenia on Monday.
The win also sees the southpaw talent put his name alongside some of the best to ever wear the Irish vest on a unique list of European gold medal winners.
Dossen becomes only the 15th fighter Irish to win a European senior gold medal joining the likes of Paul Griffin, Joe Ward, Ray Moylette, Kurt Walker, Katie Taylor and Michael Conlan on a prestigious list.
While Dossen is the latest Euro podium topper Jimmy Ingle and and Paddy Dowdall were the first, wining gold in the National Stadium in Dublin in 1939.
The full list is Below:
National Stadium Dublin 1939
51kg Jimmy Ingle Gold
57kg Paddy Dowdall Gold
National Stadium Dublin 1947
91kg Gearoid O’Colmain Gold
1949 Norway
60kg Maxie McCullough Gold
1991 Sweden
57kg Paul Griffin Gold
2005 Norway
60kg Katie Taylor Gold
2006 Poland
60kg Katie Taylor Gold
2007 Denmark
60kg Katie Taylor Gold
2009 Ukraine
60kg Katie Taylor Gold
2010 Russia
49kg Paddy Barnes Gold
2011 Netherlands
60kg Katie Taylor Gold
2011 Turkey
64kg Ray Moylette Gold
81kg Joe Ward Gold
2013 Belarus
56kg John Joe Nevin Gold
75kg Jason Quigley Gold
2014 Romania
60kg Katie Taylor Gold
2015 Turkey
56kg Michael Conlan Gold
Gold 81kg Joe Ward Gold
2017 Ukraine
81kg Joe Ward Gold
2019 Belarus
56kg Kurt Walker Gold
2019 Madrid
Aoife O’Rourke Gold
Armenia
Gabriel Dossen Gold