Gabriel Dossen Joins Exclusive Gold Members Club

Gabriel Dossen put his name on a very special list when he won European Championships middle gold yesterday.

The Galway 22-year-old claimed Ireland’s 23rd Elite Senior European gold when he defeated Lewis Richardson in Armenia on Monday.

The win also sees the southpaw talent put his name alongside some of the best to ever wear the Irish vest on a unique list of European gold medal winners.

Dossen becomes only the 15th fighter Irish to win a European senior gold medal joining the likes of Paul Griffin, Joe Ward, Ray Moylette, Kurt Walker, Katie Taylor and Michael Conlan on a prestigious list.

While Dossen is the latest Euro podium topper Jimmy Ingle and and Paddy Dowdall were the first, wining gold in the National Stadium in Dublin in 1939.

The full list is Below:

National Stadium Dublin 1939

51kg Jimmy Ingle Gold

57kg Paddy Dowdall Gold



National Stadium Dublin 1947

91kg Gearoid O’Colmain Gold



1949 Norway

60kg Maxie McCullough Gold



1991 Sweden

57kg Paul Griffin Gold

2005 Norway

60kg Katie Taylor Gold

2006 Poland

60kg Katie Taylor Gold

2007 Denmark

60kg Katie Taylor Gold

2009 Ukraine

60kg Katie Taylor Gold

2010 Russia

49kg Paddy Barnes Gold

2011 Netherlands

60kg Katie Taylor Gold

2011 Turkey

64kg Ray Moylette Gold

81kg Joe Ward Gold

2013 Belarus

56kg John Joe Nevin Gold

75kg Jason Quigley Gold



2014 Romania

60kg Katie Taylor Gold

2015 Turkey

56kg Michael Conlan Gold

Gold 81kg Joe Ward Gold

2017 Ukraine

81kg Joe Ward Gold



2019 Belarus

56kg Kurt Walker Gold



2019 Madrid

Aoife O’Rourke Gold

Armenia

Gabriel Dossen Gold