Gabriel Dossen gets Team Ireland off to a winning Worlds start

Jonny Stapleton

Gabriel Dossen got Ireland’s 2022 World Championship campaign off to a winning start this afternoon.

The only Irish fighter in opening day action showed all the skills he is regularly lauded for to secure victory in Yerevan, Armenia.

The Galway middleweight defeated a game Migue Entrena Cuadrado in bout 4 of Ring A’s evening session to progress to the Round of 16.

The Spanaird came looking for work throughout but Dossen showed skill, quality footwork, hand speed and class to ensure victory.

One judge did like the industry of Cuadrado but ultimately World Championships gold medal winner Aoife O’Rourke’s Olympic Galway clubmate deservedly progressed via a 4-1 split decission.

Dylan Eagleson, Brandon McCarthy and Luke Maguire will all look to emulate the success tomorrow.

Eagleson, contesting at 54kg, meets Turkey’s Muhammet Acli – bout 17 of the tournament.

At 63.5kg, McCarthy faces England Joseph Tyers in the evening session – bout 31.

While at 71kg Luke Maguire boxes Poland’s Daniel Wieslaw Piotrowski in bout 22 of the competition, on Tuesday’s afternoon session.

Team Ireland:

48kg Ricky Nesbitt, Holy Family, Drogheda

51kg Sean Mari, Monkstown BC, Dublin

54kg Dylan Eagleson, St. Paul’s, Belfast

57kg Adam Hession, Monivea BC, Galway

60kg JP Hale, Star ABC, Belfast.

63.5kg Brandon McCarthy, St. Michael’s, Athy.

67kg Eugene McKeever, Holy Family, Drogheda

71kg Luke Maguire, Esker BC, Dublin

75kg Gabriel Dossen, Olympic, Galway.

92kg Jack Marley, Monkstown BC, Dublin

Coaches:
Zauri Antia

Dmitri Dmitruk

Damian Kennedy

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

