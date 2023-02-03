Fury v Joyce Option Would Provide Huge Irish Interest

While it may seem like a tenuous link, a prospective heavyweight showdown between Tyson Fury and Joe Joyce would attract a wide audience among Irish boxing fans. While it would be widely seen as a ‘Battle of Britain’, the heritage in both camps makes this an interesting prospect across the Irish sea.

Both men are keen for the fight to take place, but there are initial challenges before it can happen.

Filling the Void

Ireland isn’t blessed in the men’s heavyweight division right now. The national title is vacant, although there is hope that the promising Thomas McDonagh can rise through the ranks and eventually compete at a world level.

For now, the ancestry of Tyson Fury and Joe Joyce fills a gap. Gypsy King Fury represented Ireland at the 2007 European Junior Championships, while Juggernaut Joyce has links through his Scottish-Irish father.

It is, therefore, the fight that the whole of GB and Ireland wants to see in 2023, but when is it likely to happen?

First Things First

After a successful return to the ring against Derek Chisora, Tyson Fury’s next challenge is set to involve Ukraine’s World Champion Oleksandr Usyk. Protracted negotiations mean that the fight is yet to be confirmed but it looks likely to take place at Wembley in early April.

Fury’s next move will be determined by what happens in that showdown. If he were to win, there would be a queue of challengers lining up with Joe Joyce expected to be at the head of it. A defeat to Usyk might just end with a retirement following a first loss in a glittering career.

Neutral Support

The good news for Fury fans is that he has the full support of the neutrals. UK betting sites and similar sportsbooks around the world list the Gypsy King as the odds on favourite to beat Oleksandr Usyk in their upcoming contest.

The markets are supplied via Sbo.net where more than 275 bookmakers are linked. It’s a wide view of the industry and Tyson Fury has that clear backing. Visitors to the website can look to make an informed decision of their own with news stories, opinion articles and useful betting guides on hand.

Once that decision has been made, those who wish to stake in the markets can do so. All bookmakers on the SBO panel are ready to accept eligible new customers who are happy to complete a secure online registration form.

Once verified, new account holders may start with a welcome promotion, while opening deposits can be handled by a range of funding providers. Effective help options are among a range of other benefits available and these can also include in-play betting, mobile apps and live streaming for those who maintain funded accounts.

The view on the Fury v Usyk contest is quite clear, but what would happen if the Gypsy King were to step in the ring with Joe Joyce?

Tough Test in Store

While Tyson Fury would start as the favourite, his potential battle with Joe Joyce may not be straightforward. The Juggernaut turned professional late on in his career after a successful stint in the amateur ranks, and he’s impressed throughout.

Joyce started 2023 with a perfect record of 15 wins from 15 pro fights. No fewer than 14 of those victories have come via knockout. Critics may argue that he’s yet to take on anyone of world class standing, but that’s not necessarily the case.

In September 2022, Joyce took on former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker in Manchester. While Parker’s best boxing days may be behind him, the English heavyweight became the first man to stop the Kiwi who hadn’t previously been knocked out in 33 fights.

In the immediate aftermath of that contest, Joyce declared that he wanted to face Usyk next, but he’ll be made to wait. Fury v Joyce is the preferred fight among the British and Irish public, but it’s likely that the Juggernaut will be next in line to face the winner of the Fury v Usyk contest.

The boxing public felt that Tyson Fury v Anthony Joshua would be the true battle of Britain. Instead, they are now looking ahead to Fury v Joe Joyce in a contest that will attract huge interest across the Irish Sea.