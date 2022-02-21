Full Set – U-22 title ‘just as special’ for Olympic hopeful Daina Moorehouse

Daina Moorehouse says this month’s Under-22 success meant just as much to her as her recent National Elite title wins.

Having established herself as a serious Elite fighter, Moorehouse dropped back down to under-22 level in early February and claimed a title Covid had previously prevented her from adding to her impressive resume.

The Enniskerry Boxing Club fighter was delighted to complete the full set in terms of National honours and revealed the most recently received accolade was as important and meaningful as any that went before.

“It’s just as special as the Elites or any Irish title I’ve won,” Moorehouse told Irish-boxing.com.

The win was probably made all the sweeter because of who the young talent and Olympic prospect had to defeat to earn it.

Moorehouse had to overcome the challenge of a fellow underage European gold medal winner in Chloe Gabriel who could be a serious top spot rival for years to come.

“I knew Chloe was tough. I knew she would have been a great fight. I’m European champion, Chloe’s European champion, so I definitely knew it was gonna be a really good fight.”

As an established Elite fighter, Moorehouse would have been expected to compete at the Strandja Tournament but it seems she is being saved for the European Under-22s, a competition she wants to do well in before targeting Paris and the 2024 Olympics.

Speaking on her goals and aims she continued: “Well first, obviously, the U22 Europeans, then I’m looking for the Elite level Europeans and Worlds and then the Olympics”

Moorehouse’s boyfriend Brandon McCarthy is also an emerging Irish talent, his absence from the Under-22’s and indeed the Standja selection was notable.

The 11 time Irish champ confirmed he had caught Covid and that was the reason he didn’t fight.

“He was very very sick with it (Covid) and that’s why he’s not in these [U/22 Championships].”